Supporting taxi drivers in Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 15 Dec 2023 • 14:04
Mallorcan taxis benefit
Credit: Mic Flickr Creative Commons
After private hire company Uber indicated that it plans to offer a cheaper service in Mallorca the Balearic parliament responded on Tuesday December 12.
In what is clearly a move to try to help the several thousand taxi drivers currently holding licences across the Balearic Islands an important decision has been made.
Although it was expected that the requirement for VTC (mini cab) operations to allow bookings without any delay, the parliament voted to keep the 30-minute advance booking requirement.
The motion was presented by the PSOE, now in opposition but was supported by all parties with the additional agreement that a licence in Mallorca would not be carried over if the driver moved to one of the other islands.
The following day, both the Spanish Tourism Board and the National Business Federation of Rental Vehicles with and without Drivers (Feneval) announced their opposition to the decision and suggested that the motion should be reversed both because it goes against the interests of passengers and may be illegal.
Taxi drivers associations naturally support the decision.
