Real Madrid’s Defensive Crisis Deepens

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 11:52

David Alaba's injury leaves Real Madrid with defensive uncertainties Image: X/ @David_Alaba

REAL MADRID faces a formidable setback following David Alaba’s injury during the recent match against Villareal. Alaba’s attempt to pressurise Gerard Moreno led to a devastating outcome when his left knee buckled. The diagnosis was swift and grim: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, leaving the Austrian sidelined for the rest of the season and with the possibility of missing out on the upcoming Euro Cup.

Urgency for Defensive Reinforcement

Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid coach, faces a defensive crisis with Alaba joining Militão and Courtois on the injury list. With only two fit centre-backs, Rüdiger and Nacho, the team enters a pivotal period in multiple competitions with a fragile defensive line.

The urgency for a high-calibre replacement is palpable. Ancelotti acknowledges the necessity of bolstering the team’s defence for crucial matches ahead, notably the Super Copa de España semifinal against Atlético in Riad and the Copa del Rey semi-finals in February and of course the Champions League.

Ancelotti’s Concerns and Plans

Ancelotti expressed his disbelief and concern, calling it ‘incredible’ to face a third ACL tear in four months. Alaba, despite the team’s day off, visited the club’s medical staff, discussing treatment options, with initial estimations hinting at an eight-month recovery. Rüdiger and Nacho, the only available centre-backs, now shoulder immense responsibility with the German playing 90 per cent of possible minutes, while Nacho is comparatively fresher at 47 per cent. The urgency to secure a top-tier defender is evident for Madrid to sustain its competitive edge across various competitions.

The absence of Alaba not only impacts Madrid’s title aspirations but also raises concerns for Austria’s Euro Cup campaign.