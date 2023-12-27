Spain sees surge in Covid and flu: masks and teleworking are back

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 27 Dec 2023 • 12:33

Are masks coming back? Photo: Wikimedia CC / www.vperemen.compandemic

The measures have been proposed by the Health Department in the face of the increase in Covid and flu infections. According to data, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid has increased by 14 per cent and influenza infections are up by 20 per cent.

The spike in respiratory infections coincides with lower flu and coronavirus vaccinations. The Ministry of Health recently released data on the number of people who have been vaccinated. Only 60 per cent of people over the age of 80 had received the injection, whereas in the worst years of the pandemic this percentage was almost 100 per cent.

The figure is even lower in patients aged 70-79 (47 per cent) and in those aged 60-69, as only 27 per cent of Spaniards in this age group have been vaccinated. “The 60-69 age group clearly does not see itself as a vulnerable population and this is being noticed,” said Jaime Pérez, president of the Spanish Vaccination Association (AEV). The organisation launched a campaign at the beginning of the season to encourage the population to get immunised.

Infection rate increases

Faced with the increased infection, the Ministry of Health has issued a recommendation to contain the spread of the virus. This is due to the fact that in the last week there has been an increase of nearly 40 per cent, which is why several measures have been added to prevent contagion: washing hands, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing and using masks.

In addition, everyone has also been advised to adopt remote working in case of flu symptoms, even if they are mild. These proactive measures are aimed not only at protecting the person with symptoms, but also at preventing transmission to others in the workplace. Companies and employees are encouraged to collaborate to implement this measure effectively, allowing those with symptoms to fulfil their work responsibilities from home.

Will mandatory masks be brought back?

In the end, the dreaded mask becomes an indispensable tool of protection, especially in enclosed and crowded places. These recommendations reinforce the government’s commitment to the health and safety of the community, calling for individual and collective responsibility in public health management.