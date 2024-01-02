Revamped Bus Stops: A €400,000 Project for Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 16:21
Enhancing commuter comfort
Image: Shutterstock/ RossHelen
THE Regional Government of Andalucía allocated nearly €400,000 to revamp bus stops in numerous municipalities across the province and Axarquía. This extensive project, spearheaded by the Ministry of Development, Territorial Articulation, and Housing, involved the installation of 39 modern bus stop shelters in around thirty towns, boosting accessibility and comfort for commuters. The initiative, backed by the European Regional Development Fund, highlights the significance of public transportation in fostering connectivity across Andalusia.
Maria Rosa Morales, the territorial delegate, highlighted the shelters’ role in elevating the passenger experience even before boarding, emphasising their importance in enhancing road passenger transport services. The meticulous distribution of these shelters factored in updated assessments of provincial needs and inputs from local administrations and users.
These newly equipped shelters not only shield waiting passengers from the elements but also prioritise accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Strategically positioned in urban, rural, and town centre locations, these shelters are designed to withstand diverse weather conditions while enhancing the overall transportation experience. The project signifies a proactive step towards improving public transit infrastructure and inclusivity across communities in the region.
