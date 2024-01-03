Tragic Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:09

Image: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda

THREE people, including one child, tragically passed away on Monday, January 1 in Linares (Jaén) after inhaling carbon monoxide from a brasero de picón (coal brazier heater), as reported by the Emergency 112 Andalucia service. At around 7:20 pm, the 112 telephone line received a call from firefighters reporting the tragic incident at a residence on Calle Las Descalzas.

112 Respond to the Call

The coordinating centre then alerted the National Police, the Local Police, and the Emergency Health Centre (CES) 061. Firefighters confirmed to the 112 that upon entering the home, they found a 16-year-old child, a man, and a woman who have not had their identities disclosed, all deceased. The three individuals had reportedly died after inhaling fumes from a coal brazier found in the residence, clarified by the 112, which explained that no further details about this incident have been disclosed at this time.

The Brasero de Picón: A Rural Heating Device Under Scrutiny

A brasero de picón, a popular heating device in rural areas of Spain, is a metal container with handles that holds picón, a type of smaller and differently manufactured coal. While its operation is straightforward, it requires a proper mixture and balance to avoid posing a health hazard. When ignited with embers, if done correctly, it produces no smoke, thus preventing odors in the household. Typically placed under a table with a cover to maintain warmth, the brasero de picón emits a cozy heat similar to that of a fireplace. However, mishandling this device can result in the release of toxic gases like carbon monoxide, a lethal danger that unfortunately claimed three lives in this tragic situation in Linares.

