Juan Carlos I Celebrates 86th Birthday In Abu Dhabi

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 14:59

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. Credit: Imaxe Press/Shutterstock.com

FOR the first time, King Emeritus, Juan Carlos I celebrates his birthday in Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, January 5, the former king of Spain, commemorated his 86th birthday with a lavish celebration in Abu Dhabi. This event marks a significant milestone, being the first grand celebration since his move to the United Arab Emirates in August 2020.

Celebration With Family And Friends

The birthday bash, held today, January 5, 2024, saw about 80 guests, including his daughters, Infantas Elena and Cristina, several grandchildren, and a diverse group of friends from various spheres such as bullfighting and music.

Notably absent were King Felipe and Queen Letizia, along with their daughters and Queen Sofia.

Life After Legal Challenges

Following the closure of a tax irregularity investigation by the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office in March 2022, Juan Carlos I has been recalibrating his life.

Despite these challenges, he has chosen to permanently reside in Abu Dhabi. The celebration, commencing with a luncheon, included Elena and Cristina de Borbon and some of their children.

Health And Activities At 86

At 86, Juan Carlos I is in good physical health, though he struggles with mobility issues, often requiring crutches or a wheelchair for longer distances.

Reportedly, the former king recently commented that he is currently enjoying ‘a good moment’ in his life, both physically and emotionally.

‘Having lost weight and the continuous exercise he does with his rehabilitator allows him to be much more agile than he was in 2020,’ a source close to him commented.

His improved condition has enabled him to engage more actively in hobbies like sailing in Sanxenxo with the Bribon boat, travelling, and hunting.

Juan Carlos I’s celebration comes three weeks after his presence at Infanta Elena’s 60th birthday in Madrid, a gathering of the Borbon and Grecia family.

He also attended Princess Leonor’s 18th anniversary party on October 31, though he was absent from the official events marking her swearing in of the Constitution.