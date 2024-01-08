Almeria: Important dates in 2024

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Jan 2024 • 22:27

All for Almeria! Credit: Shutterstock/2111606072

2024 has officially begun, and there are many exciting events and celebrations that this new year will bring for the region.

Here is a look at what Almeria residents can look forward to, and a quick reminder to mark the dates in the diary!

Already passed has been the well known Kings’ Parade on Friday, January 5, and the Three King’s Day Saturday 6.

Next to come on January 14 is the traditional Pilgrimage to the Hermitage of Torregarcia, which will be organised by the Brotherhood of the Virgin of the Sea. This year is the 521st anniversary of the appearance of Almeria’s patron saint in its local waters.

February 18 to 28 will be one big party as the carnival comes to the streets of Almeria, and before the month of February ends, ole for Andalusia Day, which is celebrated on the 28th. Following these festivals, March 1 is a public holiday.

Then it is time for Easter! During this Holy Week, March 24 is recognised as Palm Sunday, and Holy Thursday on March 28, Good Friday on March 29 Good Friday, and ending on March 31, Easter Sunday. A day that usually sees plenty of chocolate!

Wednesday, May 1, is a national holiday, and the date on which the Labour Festival is celebrated.

The San Juan bonfires mark the (unofficial) start of summer. This year, Monday, June 24 will be the day the beaches will seem to burn!

The famous Dreambeach Festival will be on at the El Toyo Stage from August 1 to 4 and another exciting performance comes from the international figure, Tom Jones, who will perform on August 4, Sunday.

Thursday, August 15 is the Day of the Assumption of the Virgin, a national holiday, and on August 16 the city’s big week begins, the Almeria Fair in honour of its patron saint the Virgen de Mar.

On Saturday, October 12, the National Holiday of Spain is celebrated and on Friday, November 1, it is All Saints’ Day.

Then comes the December Puente, Constitution Day on December 6 and Immaculate Conception Day on December 8. The latter holiday will be moved to the 9th as it falls on a Sunday.

A few days later, Almeria will enter Christmas, and mid December will see the many festive lights of the region glitter and glow, before good old Saint Nick makes his visit on December 24. Before we all know it, December 31 will be here and it will be time for 2025! For now though, happy 2024.