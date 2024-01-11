Crooke Dental Clinic – From X-Rays to AI

By EWN • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 12:45

The Cutting-Edge Role of Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry began in Marbella

Costa del Sol is well known for its fantastic weather, outstanding food and warming people…and from this year on it should also be recognised as one of the most advanced cities in the field of dentistry thanks to one dental practice.

Crooke Dental Clinic is, once again, on the cutting edge of technology following its newest licensing: an AI software that eases the communication between the doctor and the patient.

The application, which was born at the end of 2021 under the name “Allisone”, facilitates patient communication and increases adherence to the treatment plan while improving the clinical experience and reducing treatment plan design time.

Thanks to its innovative technology, Allisone enables patients to better understand the findings of their dental radiographs by using colours over the panoramic X-ray to highlight elements, such as caries, diseases and other dental abnormalities.

This approach enables patients to visualise and thus better comprehend their dental condition on the one hand and helps dentists to boost patient trust.

Since its launching to dental practices in the summer of 2022, Crooke Dental Clinic has been the only one in Marbella, so far, to use AI to improve patients’ experience when understanding the diagnosis.

Alfonso Carreño, Crooke Dental Clinic Director in Marbella, talked about the benefits that the incorporation of this revolutionary technology has brought to the practice. He said: “Our patients are amazed by the AI. This program is the best tool we could have ever used to graphically explain both the diagnosis and the treatment plan. Being able to explain with images is profoundly reassuring for our patients.”

Crooke Dental Clinic, located on Calle Mediterraneo 1, has a ten-year successful history in Marbella and is well known for its constant pursuit of excellence. The experienced team of professionals work to offer the best treatment quality.

At Crooke Dental Clinic, they use minimally invasive, precise, less painful and quick recovery treatments to make the patient feel comfortable and relaxed. The new software is just another feature the practice uses to fulfil its goals.

