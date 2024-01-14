By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 21:35

New born artists! Credit: The Palette Studio

Having an outlet to express one’s creativity can result in endless benefits for the mind, body and soul.

However, many assume that painting must require a level of ‘talent’ and that it serves to produce an end goal that can be judged in quality.

One company in Almeria, The Palette Studio, is holding workshops that are open to all. Their painting sessions will guide you step by step, and come with all materials included. They explain that: ‘you don’t need any experience in drawing or painting, whether you love to paint, or you’ve never picked up a paintbrush in your life! Whatever your abilities, you’ll have fun and learn a few things about painting along the way while creating your very own masterpiece to take home with you’.

Euro Weekly News spoke to the leader of the workshops, Jordi, who told us that “everyone should try painting once in their life”, adding, “be an artist for a day, even if you think you cannot paint, you can!”

So why not give it a go! With a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, you can unleash your creative energy, and even make some new friends whilst you’re at it!

The next workshop will be held Saturday, January 20 from 1-4 pm at El Chacho Bar and Restaurante Mojacar Playa (near Best Indalo Hotel). Entry is €30. For more information call +34 634 31 92 56 .