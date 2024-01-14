By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Jan 2024 • 18:11

Full throttle on the bus express: Alicante records 30% surge in ridership. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante recorded 19,735,500 passengers on city buses in 2023, marking a 30.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The surge in ridership can be attributed to the introduction of free bus rides for individuals up to 31 years old and the application of a universal 50 per cent discount on all passes.

Additionally, the new Vectalia MIA concession, the launch of new lines, increased frequencies, and additional vehicles contributed to the boost in bus usage.

The most popular lines were 03, 01, and 02, which accounted for over 45 per cent of the total passengers.

Notably, new routes such as line 14 saw a substantial increase from 42,483 passengers in the previous year to 502,277. Line 22, with a modified route to reach PAU 5, experienced a rise from 980,378 to 1,269,040 passengers.

A newly introduced line 28, covering the city centre, beaches, and San Juan Hospital, was used by 93,502 passengers.

The City Council highlighted the positive response to new lines and the impact of discounts on season tickets. Carlos de Juan, the Councillor for Mobility, emphasised the importance of increased public transport use for environmental benefits, aiming to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.