By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 14:39

The new library takes shape Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The Costa del Sol’s new cultural beacon, the 12-storey tower built next to the sea in Estepona, the Mirador del Carmen, enters a new phase.

After its official inauguration in March 2023 and the opening of an exhibition hall housing part of the Thyssen Museum’s collection, it is now the turn of the modern and extensive library which will occupy eight floors of the building, with a surface area of 100 square metres per level.

The Library of Contemporary Cultures, which is scheduled to open in the first half of the year, is the centrepiece of the building, which reserves space for the exhibition hall, an auditorium and a conservatory that is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2024.

The ultimate goal is to make this space: “a place for meeting, relaxation, study and research”, reported Estepona Town Hall. According to the proposed layout, of the eight floors of the library, both the first and second floors will be independent rooms, not connected to each other; an interior staircase will link the rest of the areas of the building, from the third to the eighth floor.

Floors 3 to 5 are to be distributed into consultation and reading areas while the sixth and seventh floors will be dedicated to study and workshops. There will also be a ‘Resonance Zone’, which will be multifunctional and digital and will include a small audiovisual room for voice recording, podcasting and radio.