Estepona’s Mirador del Carmen Exhibition Centre to host “Living in Painting”

The exhibition offers 46 pieces that take a tour of Spanish painting over more than a hundred years of history.

Living in Painting covers the last decades of the 19th century all the way up to the first decades of the 21st century.

The exhibition reflects the interests of Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza as an art collector, who since the 1990s has been acquiring outstanding works by Old Masters, American painting and 20th-century avant-garde but, above all, 19th-century Spanish, Andalusian and Catalan paintings.

The exhibition centre is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM.

The Living in Painting exhibition can be visited until September 25 at Avenida de Espana, 290, CP 29680 Estepona.