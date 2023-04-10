By Anna Ellis • 10 April 2023 • 10:14
Estepona’s Mirador del Carmen Exhibition Centre to host “Living in Painting”. Image: Ayuntamiento de Estepona
Living in Painting covers the last decades of the 19th century all the way up to the first decades of the 21st century.
The exhibition reflects the interests of Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza as an art collector, who since the 1990s has been acquiring outstanding works by Old Masters, American painting and 20th-century avant-garde but, above all, 19th-century Spanish, Andalusian and Catalan paintings.
The exhibition centre is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM.
The Living in Painting exhibition can be visited until September 25 at Avenida de Espana, 290, CP 29680 Estepona.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
