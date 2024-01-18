By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 22:33

Preserving beauty: Gran Alacant urges pedestrians to use designated crossings. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The newly planted gardens on the party wall of the entrance road to Gran Alacant are already facing damage.

The council say that this is due to the actions of some pedestrians crossing through prohibited areas, posing a risk to road safety.

The Santa Pola City Council is urging residents to use the existing pedestrian crossing to prevent further harm.

In a bid to enhance the entrance to Gran Alacant, the landscaping of the party wall between the entrance and exit lanes connecting the residential area with National Highway 332 is currently underway.

Creeping rosemary, a native species, has been planted along the entire strip, accompanied by a drip irrigation system for maintenance.

However, this area is not meant to be used by pedestrians.

Unfortunately, it has been observed that some residents are ignoring the designated paths, causing damage to the newly planted gardens.

The Councillors for Gran Alacant, Oscar Valenzuela and Borja Merino, emphasise the importance of avoiding this area not only to allow the planted species to grow undisturbed but also for road safety reasons.

Pedestrians crossing the avenue are urged to use the designated pedestrian crossing to ensure their safety.