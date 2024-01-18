By Anna Ellis •
Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 22:33
Preserving beauty: Gran Alacant urges pedestrians to use designated crossings. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The newly planted gardens on the party wall of the entrance road to Gran Alacant are already facing damage.
The council say that this is due to the actions of some pedestrians crossing through prohibited areas, posing a risk to road safety.
The Santa Pola City Council is urging residents to use the existing pedestrian crossing to prevent further harm.
In a bid to enhance the entrance to Gran Alacant, the landscaping of the party wall between the entrance and exit lanes connecting the residential area with National Highway 332 is currently underway.
Creeping rosemary, a native species, has been planted along the entire strip, accompanied by a drip irrigation system for maintenance.
However, this area is not meant to be used by pedestrians.
Unfortunately, it has been observed that some residents are ignoring the designated paths, causing damage to the newly planted gardens.
The Councillors for Gran Alacant, Oscar Valenzuela and Borja Merino, emphasise the importance of avoiding this area not only to allow the planted species to grow undisturbed but also for road safety reasons.
Pedestrians crossing the avenue are urged to use the designated pedestrian crossing to ensure their safety.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.