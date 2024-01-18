Puzzle Solutions Edition 2011

By Eugenia • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 10:26

Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil

WORD SPIRAL

1 Post; 2 Talc; 3 Cure; 4 Easy; 5 Yeti; 6 Idol; 7 Lung; 8 Grub; 9 Brow; 10 Wild; 11 Derv; 12 View; 13 Warm; 14 Mars; 15 Safe; 16 Even. GRENADE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Hippopotamus; 2 Still life; 3 South Carolina; 4 Canonisation; 5 Washington, DC; 6 Richard Wagner; 7 Albatross; 8 Washington Irving; 9 German; 10 Silk Road.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Mathematics; 9 See; 10 All at once; 11 Inapt; 13 Dallies; 14 Misery; 16 Hymnal; 18 Trainer; 19 Stern; 20 Syndicate; 21 Ass; 22 Progenitors.

Down: 2 Aye; 3 Heart; 4 Malady; 5 Totally; 6 Consignee; 7 Astigmatism; 8 Beastliness; 12 Abstainer; 15 Rending; 17 Ordain; 19 Sheet; 21 Air.

QUICK

Across: 5 Oche; 7 Wallflower; 8 Bury; 10 Baby; 12 Woe; 13 Raisin; 16 Skate; 18 Tic; 20 Akin; 21 Tame; 22 Des; 24 Usher; 25 Feeler; 26 Urn; 27 Rows; 29 Ouch; 33 Ordinarily; 34 Vend.

Down: 1 Jab; 2 Flea; 3 Ally; 4 Awe; 5 Orb; 6 Heron; 9 Sweat; 10 Beside; 11 Bit; 13 Recur; 14 Site; 15 Icarus; 17 Knee; 19 Reins; 23 Sly; 25 Fluke; 27 Runt; 28 Wiry; 30 Hod; 31 Odd; 32 Ilk.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Caras, 4 Medidas, 8 Orchard, 9 Muslo, 10 Shoulder, 11 Rent, 13 Sparse, 15 Cartas, 18 Some, 19 Portrait, 22 April, 23 Lengths, 24 Furious, 25 Early.

Down: 1 Crosses, 2 Rocio, 3 Smallest, 4 Madres, 5 Damp, 6 Dessert, 7 Shout, 12 Bastante, 14 Admirer, 16 Satisfy, 17 Pollos, 18 Scarf, 20 After, 21 Alto.

NONAGRAM

avid, deva, diva, dive, evil, lave, leva, live, vail, vale, veal, veil, vela, veld, vial, vide, vied, vile, alive, davit, delve, devil, evade, laved, leave, lived, valet, valid, veldt, vitae, vital, dative, leaved, levied, veiled, vetted, deviate, elative, valeted, levitate, LEVITATED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE