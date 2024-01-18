Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2011

18 Jan 2024

WORD SPIRAL

1 Post; 2 Talc; 3 Cure; 4 Easy; 5 Yeti; 6 Idol; 7 Lung; 8 Grub; 9 Brow; 10 Wild; 11 Derv; 12 View; 13 Warm; 14 Mars; 15 Safe; 16 Even. GRENADE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Hippopotamus; 2 Still life; 3 South Carolina; 4 Canonisation; 5 Washington, DC; 6 Richard Wagner; 7 Albatross; 8 Washington Irving; 9 German; 10 Silk Road.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Mathematics; 9 See; 10 All at once; 11 Inapt; 13 Dallies; 14 Misery; 16 Hymnal; 18 Trainer; 19 Stern; 20 Syndicate; 21 Ass; 22 Progenitors.
Down: 2 Aye; 3 Heart; 4 Malady; 5 Totally; 6 Consignee; 7 Astigmatism; 8 Beastliness; 12 Abstainer; 15 Rending; 17 Ordain; 19 Sheet; 21 Air.

QUICK

Across: 5 Oche; 7 Wallflower; 8 Bury; 10 Baby; 12 Woe; 13 Raisin; 16 Skate; 18 Tic; 20 Akin; 21 Tame; 22 Des; 24 Usher; 25 Feeler; 26 Urn; 27 Rows; 29 Ouch; 33 Ordinarily; 34 Vend.
Down: 1 Jab; 2 Flea; 3 Ally; 4 Awe; 5 Orb; 6 Heron; 9 Sweat; 10 Beside; 11 Bit; 13 Recur; 14 Site; 15 Icarus; 17 Knee; 19 Reins; 23 Sly; 25 Fluke; 27 Runt; 28 Wiry; 30 Hod; 31 Odd; 32 Ilk.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Caras, 4 Medidas, 8 Orchard, 9 Muslo, 10 Shoulder, 11 Rent, 13 Sparse, 15 Cartas, 18 Some, 19 Portrait, 22 April, 23 Lengths, 24 Furious, 25 Early.
Down: 1 Crosses, 2 Rocio, 3 Smallest, 4 Madres, 5 Damp, 6 Dessert, 7 Shout, 12 Bastante, 14 Admirer, 16 Satisfy, 17 Pollos, 18 Scarf, 20 After, 21 Alto.

NONAGRAM

avid, deva, diva, dive, evil, lave, leva, live, vail, vale, veal, veil, vela, veld, vial, vide, vied, vile, alive, davit, delve, devil, evade, laved, leave, lived, valet, valid, veldt, vitae, vital, dative, leaved, levied, veiled, vetted, deviate, elative, valeted, levitate, LEVITATED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

