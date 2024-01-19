Barcelona accused of ‘linguistic dictatorship’

By John Ensor •
Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:59
Spanish and Catalan flags flying together.
Credit: jan kranendonk/Shutterstock.com
After 27 years in the Barcelona municipal band, a musician from Sevilla faces losing his job for not knowing Catalan.
Jose Joaquin Sanchez, a Sevillian clarinetist, has been removed from the Barcelona Municipal Band after 27 years, due to his inability to meet the Catalan language requirements set by the Barcelona City Council.
This decision, on Friday, January 19 marks the end of a long career for the 53-year-old musician.
Sanchez’s dismissal revolves around his failure to demonstrate a C1 level in Catalan. Despite understanding the language ‘perfectly’ and achieving an A2 level in 2006, the council, under Colau’s leadership has demanded a higher language proficiency.
The requirement emerged in a merit contest demanded by the Generalitat. The situation reached a critical point in 2022 when Sanchez failed the mandatory Catalan test.
‘Musical language is universal,’ Sanchez stated, expressing his view on the disproportionate nature of this requirement.
He further criticised the insistent use of language as ‘a grotesque, an aberration’ and ‘a political weapon of discrimination.’
The clarinetist went on to say, ‘In Catalonia we are experiencing a linguistic dictatorship. Instead of seeking a friendly promotion of Catalan, they are using it as a tool of marginalisation ,”
He compared the issue to ‘a virus that is spreading to all layers of society: education, health, culture,’ Sanchez highlighted the growing concern in a country with Spanish as a common language.
Sanchez’s last resort lies in the judicial system. He is awaiting a verdict on his challenge against the merit contest’s rules, deeming the linguistic demands ‘exclusive and disproportionate.’
His lawyer, Angel Escolano, argues for the nullity of the dismissal, stressing that daily practice has shown language proficiency unnecessary for his role.
‘We allege that this is a null dismissal because it is motivated exclusively by language reasons,’ Escolano explained. The lawyer emphasized the lack of necessity for a C1 level of Catalan to play in the Municipal Band, calling it ‘clear discrimination.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.