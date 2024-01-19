By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 14:55

Dolores sees continued population growth. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

Dolores concluded the year 2023 with a population of 8,196 residents, comprising 4,116 men and 4,080 women, with an average age of 41.5 years.

The town continues to experience population growth, with more people choosing to live in Dolores each year.

The origins of Dolores, along with neighbouring towns like San Fulgencio and Las Dayas, trace back to the repopulation efforts led by Cardinal Luis Antonio de Belluga y Moncada in the 18th century.

These areas were initially swampy lands, and Philip V granted the cardinal various benefits for his support during the War of the Spanish Succession.

Several towns, including Dolores, were founded during this repopulation initiative, with a primary focus on agriculture.

Dolores has been traditionally dedicated to fruit and vegetable production, particularly artichokes, and also engages in some livestock activities.

The town hosts one of the province’s few fairs, historically the largest, held on the first Sunday in August.

Additionally, Dolores is involved in the footwear industry, influenced by nearby towns like Crevillente and Elche.