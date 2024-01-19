Formula 1 in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 8:27

Formula One starts in Bahrain Photo: Wikimedia CC / Jen Ross

Formula One’s new season will feature a record 24 races and will start on March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Before the start of the season however, fans look forward to the unveiling of the cars for 2024. Williams and Stake F1 Team (originally Sauber) will lead the way on February 5, followed by other major teams like Aston Martin and Ferrari (February 12 and 13). McLaren and Mercedes are due to show the world their cars on February 14 followed by Red Bull on February 15.

The 2024 race calendar is not just the longest in Formula One’s history with 24 races but also sees the return of the Chinese and Emilia-Romagna Grands Prix. This year there is also an unchanged driver grid for the first time; every driver from 2023 is starting with the same team as 2023 – at least for now.

There will be six sprint races in 2024, where qualifying is held on Friday, followed by the sprint. Two USA races, the Miami Grand Prix and the Grand Prix at Austin, will run under the sprint, as will the events in China, Austria, Brazil and Qatar. Formula One is in talks to change the sprint race format for 2024 but nothing has been decided yet.

F1’s pre-season testing for 2024 will begin on 21 February in Bahrain. There will be three days of testing for the teams ahead of the first grand prix the following week. The full schedule for 2024 is as follows:

March 2 – Bahrain

March 9 – Saudi Arabia

March 24 – Australia

April 7 – Japan

April 21 – China

May 5 – Miami

May 19 – Emilia Romagna

May 26 – Monaco

June 9 – Canada

June 23 – Barcelona

June 30 – Austria

July 7 – Silverstone

July 21 – Hungary

July 28 – Belgium

August 25 – Holland

September 1 – Monza

September 15 – Azerbaijan

September 22 – Singapore

October 20 – Austin USA

October 27 – Mexico

November 3 – Sao Paulo

November 23 – Las Vegas

December 1 – Qatar

December 8 – Abu Dhabi