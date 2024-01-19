Formula 1 in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Formula One starts in Bahrain
Formula One’s new season will feature a record 24 races and will start on March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Before the start of the season however, fans look forward to the unveiling of the cars for 2024. Williams and Stake F1 Team (originally Sauber) will lead the way on February 5, followed by other major teams like Aston Martin and Ferrari (February 12 and 13). McLaren and Mercedes are due to show the world their cars on February 14 followed by Red Bull on February 15.
The 2024 race calendar is not just the longest in Formula One’s history with 24 races but also sees the return of the Chinese and Emilia-Romagna Grands Prix. This year there is also an unchanged driver grid for the first time; every driver from 2023 is starting with the same team as 2023 – at least for now.
There will be six sprint races in 2024, where qualifying is held on Friday, followed by the sprint. Two USA races, the Miami Grand Prix and the Grand Prix at Austin, will run under the sprint, as will the events in China, Austria, Brazil and Qatar. Formula One is in talks to change the sprint race format for 2024 but nothing has been decided yet.
F1’s pre-season testing for 2024 will begin on 21 February in Bahrain. There will be three days of testing for the teams ahead of the first grand prix the following week. The full schedule for 2024 is as follows:
March 2 – Bahrain
March 9 – Saudi Arabia
March 24 – Australia
April 7 – Japan
April 21 – China
May 5 – Miami
May 19 – Emilia Romagna
May 26 – Monaco
June 9 – Canada
June 23 – Barcelona
June 30 – Austria
July 7 – Silverstone
July 21 – Hungary
July 28 – Belgium
August 25 – Holland
September 1 – Monza
September 15 – Azerbaijan
September 22 – Singapore
October 20 – Austin USA
October 27 – Mexico
November 3 – Sao Paulo
November 23 – Las Vegas
December 1 – Qatar
December 8 – Abu Dhabi
