By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Jan 2024 • 16:03

Villamartin to Host Outdoor Painting Contest open to painters of all levels. Image: sashafolly / Shutterstock.com.

Villamartin is promoting the third “Outdoor Painting Contest” to encourage artistic creation inspired by the cultural and landscape heritage of historical-artistic monuments.

The contest will be held on February 17, 2024, unless there is inclement weather, in which case it will be rescheduled.

All painters, professional or amateur, national or foreign, from 18 years old can participate in the general category.

The youth category is for 14 to 17 years olds with the children’s category for up to 13 years old.

Each participant may submit only one work.

The theme is free, with an emphasis on reflecting the tourist attraction of Villamartín.

Works should focus on the monumental heritage and the natural environment, including landscapes, streets, squares, monuments, buildings, etc.

Works reflecting the historical-cultural heritage inside buildings, public or private, will be accepted.

The contest is open to all painting techniques, including oil, acrylic, watercolours, or mixed techniques.

Works can be painted on canvas, wood, or any rigid support.

For more information, head to the website: www.villamartin.es