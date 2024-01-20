Chris McCarthy dies at the age of 66

By Bill Anderson • Updated: 20 Jan 2024 • 15:09

Chris Mc Carthy in his element

Tributes have come flooding in on the news of the death of Marbella based businessman Chris McCarthy.

Chris McCarthy passed away this week aged 66. Chris was the co-founder of Viva Estates in the late 1990’s, a venture which transformed the Real Estate sector on the Costa del Sol and beyond. In its heyday, Viva Estates employed over 300 people and its offices reached from Sotogrande to Denia.

Suzie Morrit was Chris’s PA for 6 years and holds extremely fond memories. She highlights the constant acts of kindness shown by Chris, done in private ,with no wish for recognition. “He’s gone too soon,” she said holding back the tears.

Pat Atridge worked with him for many years and he recalls a phone call while he was hiking in Nepal telling him to get to Spain because Chris had a job for him. “He was a superb salesman and marketer, but so down to earth at the same time. More importantly, he was genuinely interested in people. He will be missed.”

Noemi Fernandez worked for Chris as a graphic designer. “He is such a great loss to everyone who knew him. What I am going to miss most about him is just knowing that he was always there whenever I needed him.”

Jason Godwin, businessman and co-founder of The Mayan Monkey Chocolate Factory said, “He was super charismatic. When you were in his presence you felt that you were with someone who came from a different mould. He put his life and soul into everything he did.”

Louise Kilpatrick worked with him over many years. “He was a big character, with an infectious sense of humour. I’m so going to miss his laugh.”

Everyone we spoke to agreed, without prompting, that Chris was a people person and not just a boss. He took a personal interest in everyone. He was big hearted, kind and generous.

The other universal theme was how many people were given their first big opportunity from Chris, and their starting point in life and careers through his excellent training and constant support. He was a powerhouse of energy.

Chris is survived by his wife, Mandy, and his two children Connor, and Ellie.