A huge shark appears on the Spanish shore of Mazarron

Look at those teeth!
Credit: Facebook/Jose Moreno Raja
Are there really sharks in Spain? Well, it seems so, and a big one at that!
On the morning of Tuesday, January 23, this toothy tyrant was found on the Rihuete beach in the port of Mazarron, located in the south region of Murcia.
Although the creature was no longer alive, meaning the sea could have carried it in from far out, fisherman and beach goers were nonetheless still astonished, if not a little wary, at the daunting sight!
Specifically, it was a mako shark, and this one measured over two metres, weighing around 200kg. Not something one would like to come across when taking a leisurely swim!
The day previous to the discovery, a shark matching the same description was spotted near La Azohia beach, appearing to be disorientated.
Photos of the shark have been shared on social media and many locals and frequent visitors of the area have responded in shock and disbelief. Some have wrongly identified it as a great white shark, whilst others claim it is in fact a tiger shark.
Whatever one wants to call it, perhaps it is not an image to show the children before their next beach visit!
