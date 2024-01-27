By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Jan 2024 • 19:51

Love knows no age: La Nucía hosts 'La Casilla Dates' for over 60 singles. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

Are you looking for love? If so, keep Wednesday, February 14 free.

La Casilla Senior Citizens Centre in La Nucía is hosting La Casilla Dates.

The event is aimed at single, divorced, or widowed individuals over 60 years old who wish to meet new people.

To participate, individuals must register by contacting the La Casilla Senior Citizens Centre at (+34) 965082179 or by sending a WhatsApp message to (+34) 604534640 with the word AMOR.

Registration is open until February 7, and prior registration is a must.

The event involves a selection process based on the participants’ hobbies, interests, and tastes to find potential matches.

“La Casilla Dates” is a snack and dance event, and this year’s edition aims to create connections between municipalities and provide a unique Valentine’s Day experience.

The idea for “La Casilla Dates” originated in February 2017, driven by the desire to bring together widowed, single, or divorced individuals.

While the event couldn’t take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and in 2022 due to a lack of male candidates, it successfully resumed in 2023, with the participation of 40 people forming 20 couples