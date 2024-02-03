Anastasia, a musical tribute

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 14:55
Anastasia
Photo: TAF Estepona
La Barbarie Teatro Musical is pleased to present Anastasia, a musical adaptation based on the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia. It’s on Sunday April 7 at 6pm in the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI, Estepona
Anastasia tells the exciting adventure of the youngest daughter of the Romanovs who, according to the fable, escaped the Bolshevik revolution and travelled from St. Petersburg to Paris to find her true identity and become the master of her destiny.
You can enjoy a show that will take you on a journey through the most emblematic scenes of the famous musical that conquered Broadway and the Gran Vía, with great live voices, marvellous choreography, magical numbers and an eternal legend that wants to return from the past.
Tickets for just €12 are available at the TAF Estepona website
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
