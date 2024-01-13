El Gran Show in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Jan 2024 • 16:30

Cabaret acts in Estepona Photo: Gypsy Company Productions

Gypsy Company Productions, brings a new musical show featuring the best cabarets in the world. Decadence, pain, wars, laughter, humour, interaction with the audience… Spectacular choreographies and incredible voices accompany a masterful artistic and theatrical interpretation.

It’s the Gran Show at Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI in Estepona on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm with tickets available starting at €14.40 from the TAF Estepona webiste.

Cabaret Tribute 50th Anniversary is an exciting journey between Berlin, Paris, New York and London in which you will enter the famous clubs of the 30s and 40s that survived until the 70s. A unique, fresh and different show, where the performers bring together in the same space great stars such as Edith Piaf, Marlene Dietrich, Frank Sinatra and Charles Chaplin, among many others. With a staging full of light and magic.

The producer and stage director, Lydia Aviméz, said that, “our driving force is to create productions of high culture and to provide employment opportunities for Malaga’s young talent”.

Set in Europe in the 1930s, the plot of ‘Cabaret’ revolves around the romance of a young club singer with an American and the endearing and tragic love story. The best contribution of this masterpiece is the use of songs and musical numbers that will show the parallels between the musical life of the clubs of the time and what happens in the street, in a journey through the tragic and ironic world outside.