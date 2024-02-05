Estepona has a new free car park

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 13:57
Free car park
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Town Hall
There are more than 250 spaces in two plots of land prepared by the Town Hall to provide free parking on the edge of Estepona.
The new free parking area in front of Carrefour will become operational during the week starting Monday February 5.
This is how the area of La Cala will look like: the public green area and a public car park for at least 200 cars. The public sports areas and the dog park created a few years ago will be maintained.
The old parking area next to the Avenida Litoral will be converted into a landscaped boulevard, to be paid for by the owners of the buildings on the adjoining plot.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
