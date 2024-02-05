Latest news in brief from Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:39
The Cycle team has arrived
Credit: Vera Council
Enjoy a few snippets of the most recent interesting news in brief from Almeria Province
The successful women’s cycling team UAE Team Emirates has selected the hotel and other facilities at the Valle del Este Resort in Vera for their February training camp thanks to the equable climate, good local road conditions and the general peaceful surroundings.
Almerian town of Garrucha and French Town of Tence have for many years enjoyed a friendly relationship and the Mayor D. Pedro Zamora and councillors were pleased to welcome a delegation from Tence at the end of January which will strengthen the ties between the two.
On January 31, representatives of the Apa Nueva Vida Huercal Overa dog rescue centre were invited to receive a cheque in the sum of €800 collected by the local council following its involvement in a recent dog walking fundraiser.
Those who need to be transferred to a health centre in Huercal Overa but aren’t capable of making their own arrangements will benefit from the introduction of a second ambulance which will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A report published by the US Government on January 31 refers to the fact that there is still an excessive amount of pollution in the area around Palomares but no remedial action is taking place as the US and Spain are still negotiating a settlement.
Latest information concerning the number of unemployed in Almeria Province came with some bad and some good news as although there were 935 more unemployed at the end of January, the total is just under 2,400 people less than January 2023.
Good news for a lottery player in Garrucha as they were the lucky holders of a decimo (10th) of the winning number 07709 in the Saturday February 3 National Lottery draw.
With the winning ticket being worth €600,000 then a decimo is worth €60,000, not to be ‘sneezed at’ even though, apart from the profit made from sales of lottery tickets, the Government also collect a slice of that €60,000 in tax.
The winner is allowed to keep the first €40,000 without paying tax and then has to pay 20 per cent on the balance which means that they will actually collect €56,000.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
