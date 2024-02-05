Latest news in brief from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:39

The Cycle team has arrived Credit: Vera Council

Enjoy a few snippets of the most recent interesting news in brief from Almeria Province

Cycle camp

The successful women’s cycling team UAE Team Emirates has selected the hotel and other facilities at the Valle del Este Resort in Vera for their February training camp thanks to the equable climate, good local road conditions and the general peaceful surroundings.

Close ties

Almerian town of Garrucha and French Town of Tence have for many years enjoyed a friendly relationship and the Mayor D. Pedro Zamora and councillors were pleased to welcome a delegation from Tence at the end of January which will strengthen the ties between the two.

Dog walking

On January 31, representatives of the Apa Nueva Vida Huercal Overa dog rescue centre were invited to receive a cheque in the sum of €800 collected by the local council following its involvement in a recent dog walking fundraiser.

Second ambulance

Those who need to be transferred to a health centre in Huercal Overa but aren’t capable of making their own arrangements will benefit from the introduction of a second ambulance which will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pollution

A report published by the US Government on January 31 refers to the fact that there is still an excessive amount of pollution in the area around Palomares but no remedial action is taking place as the US and Spain are still negotiating a settlement.

Unemployment

Latest information concerning the number of unemployed in Almeria Province came with some bad and some good news as although there were 935 more unemployed at the end of January, the total is just under 2,400 people less than January 2023.

Lucky Garrucha

Good news for a lottery player in Garrucha as they were the lucky holders of a decimo (10th) of the winning number 07709 in the Saturday February 3 National Lottery draw.

With the winning ticket being worth €600,000 then a decimo is worth €60,000, not to be ‘sneezed at’ even though, apart from the profit made from sales of lottery tickets, the Government also collect a slice of that €60,000 in tax.

The winner is allowed to keep the first €40,000 without paying tax and then has to pay 20 per cent on the balance which means that they will actually collect €56,000.