Mallorca’s ‘Last Days and Lent’ campaign

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 13:35

Bonda Festa. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Council of Mallorca, in collaboration with the Mallorca Literary Foundation, has launched an enriching educational campaign titled ‘Last Days and Lent.’

The campaign aims to shed light on the profound cultural significance of the island’s pre-Lent celebrations.

This initiative promises a comprehensive exploration of the festivities that precede the contemplative Lenten season, featuring an ambitious lineup of activities and workshops designed for a broad audience.

From spirited revelry to the thoughtful restraint of Lent, the campaign underscores the duality of this festive period, offering insights into the historical customs and contemporary relevance of these celebrations.

‘The Last Days represent a collective catharsis, a final burst of freedom before Lent’s reflective sobriety,’ explains the Foundation, highlighting the educational venture’s intent to marry past traditions with present-day educational values like sustainability and expressive freedom.

With activities scheduled in various local libraries and an extensive program within schools—reaching around 1,200 students through 47 tailored sessions—the campaign not only educates but actively engages the community in a dialogue about cultural identity and heritage.

This year introduces a special play area for younger children, enhancing the interactive learning experience.

The Foundation is also diligently expanding the Oral Archive of Mallorca with the ‘Els sons de la festa’ project, capturing the island’s festive spirit through the collection of traditional songs and glosses, further enriching Mallorca’s cultural legacy for future generations