Lamia Walker – Neet a cat-sitter?

By Lamia Walker •
Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 19:41
Ferguson the cat
Keeping your pets at home when you travel can give you real peace of mind. This is accentuated when you know the sitters are checked and come from HouseSitMatch. What is more, they wont charge you a cent!
The pet-sitters come for Free!
If you’re planning a trip in 2024 join now to find sitters. Earlier is better than later. Whether your trip is short or long, get organised. All pets benefit from staying at home, so their routines are undisturbed. Join our pet and house-sitting network. The sitters come for free!
Choose Housesitmatch.com for affordable travel, home and pet care. These are the steps to take:
How does it work?
HouseSit Match can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House-sitters see your advert, they respond and you choose the sitter who’ll care for your pets.
How do you join?
Please register online via our website Housesitmatch.com
Need a pet or house-sitter? Get in touch. House-sitting is a win-win for both parties, free house and pet-sitting, and the experienced and checked sitters get free accommodation! Register as either house-sitter or homeowner with a 20% discount using coupon code 20EWN – Reader exclusive offer.
To find a house or pet-sitter go to HousesitMatch.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Entrepreneur, Founder http://HouseSitMatch.com HOUSESITTING & PETSITTING network, 2016 Winner of The Guardian Small Biz Network Prize
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.