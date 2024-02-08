News in Brief: Costa Blanca South

By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 8:08

Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle gearing up for an exciting 2024. Image: Lukrecja / Shutterstock.com.

Castle Mysteries

Alicante’s Santa Barbara Castle is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Fuelled by the momentum of its record-breaking 2023, which saw over 800,000 visitors, it will not only offer its daily guided and dramatised tours on weekends but also introduce nighttime tours entitled: “The Mysteries of the Castle.”

Valentine’s Dinner

Until February 14, anyone who spends over €10 in selected businesses participating in the Valentine’s Day Campaign in Guardamar will receive a prize scratch ticket. Lucky winners can win a romantic dinner for two on Saturday, February 17, in different restaurants in Guardamar.

Sold Out

The hype for the League of Legends Super League spring final at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja on April 5 is real! Tickets flew off the digital shelves in just six hours after hitting the market on January 31.

Valentine’s raffle

February 14 holds a special place in our hearts to celebrate love with our dear ones.

In light of this, Elche’s Councillor for Commerce, Caridad Martínez, has unveiled a new campaign for businesses on Valentine’s Day with the slogan “Valentine’s Day, the ideal excuse to give yourself a gift.”

This year’s initiative centres around a raffle for businesses and hospitality establishments in Elche to donate gifts.

These gifts will be subsequently raffled off at a public event in the Plaza de Baix on February 14, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Interested individuals wishing to partake in the draw must present a receipt exceeding €20 from any of the participating shops and businesses.

“Love deserves celebration every day, but Valentine’s Day serves as the perfect excuse to make purchases, exchange gifts not only with your partner but also with family, and friends, or treat yourself,” suggested the Councillor.

Tabarca Troubles

There is a new chapter in the conflict between Alicante Council and the residents of Tabarca over the fence the Council installed, without permission, on the island. The local government is now moving the infrastructure to comply with the Provincial Service’s requirement, while residents call the action “irresponsible.”

Not So High

The Elche Police seized more than 6,000 marijuana plants in a warehouse in Algorfa. Police say six people have been arrested after dismantling a group led by a Chinese citizen residing in Javea, who was in the process of preparing the installation of another “indoor” cultivation in Crevillent.

Eye-Watering

The Ophthalmology Department of Sant Joan d’Alacant University Hospital has implemented a novel treatment with topical insulin at the centre for the treatment of persistent epithelial defects or ulcers in the eyes. So far, about 20 ophthalmological patients have been treated successfully with insulin-based eye drops.

Valentines in Pinoso

Love is in the air in Pinoso as it kicks off its Valentine’s campaign with the slogan “This Valentine’s Day, fall in love with Pinoso commerce.”

Running until February 18, the campaign offers a chance to win one of three €50 vouchers for those who make purchases in shops and bars who have joined the campaign.

To participate, individuals simply need to send a photograph of their purchase receipt via WhatsApp to (+34) 644280755.

The draw is set to take place on February 21.