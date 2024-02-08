Prince William steps up

By Euro Weekly News Media • Updated: 08 Feb 2024 • 12:05

Prince William resumes his father duties after the news of King’s Charles cancer diagnosis

Taking Responsibility

Prince William, the first and oldest son of King Charles, taking responsibilities of his father after the announcement of King’s Charles cancer diagnosis. Prince William will perform public duties in his father’s name temporarily, while King Charles receives treatment. Princes Ann and Queen-concord Kamila are also taking part of the duties to support King Charles in his recovery. Despite the illness, the King will continue his state duties, including meeting with the Prime Minister every week. Before stepping down for a while form his responsibilities before the Crown, King Charles met with his younger son, Prince Harry, who saw his father for the first time since his coronation in May 2023. Despite Prince Harry’s intentions to meet his brother, Prince William, the is no information if this reunification will happen taking into consideration highly complicated relations between brothers since Prince Harry and his spouse, the Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Difficult times are coming for Prince William as he also needs to support his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, after abdominal surgery. Prince William already started his duties from attending an investiture this morning and then went to the charity dinner organized by the London Air Ambulance.

Still no information

Even though the King started his treatment, there is no information about the stage of cancer that he has and considering his relatively old age, the future of the Crown is on the agenda. Due to the royal secession rules, the next in line is Prince William, and it is him, who is seen to be step up in the place of his farther, when the time will come.

The King at this moment is at Sandringham Palace, the royal residence, where he returned after his first round of treatment. Cancer diagnosis is a devastating announcement for him as he only last year started to realise his position as a King of England. He was waiting to hold this position for most part of his life and a sudden illness shattered him. However, royal family as well as British and international public hope for his speed recovery.

Kseniya Sabaleuskaya