Top athlete Katir appeals doping allegations

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 7:00
Katir defends his clean record
Image: Wikipedia/ Zenfolio - Erki Pictures
World-renowned Spanish athlete Mohamed Katir from Mula in Murcia, holder of the world indoor 3,000m record and the European record for 5,000m faces a provisional suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to three missed doping tests.
Katir, the World 5,000m silver medalist and 2022 World 1,500m bronze winner will contest the suspension, stating that he underwent multiple out-of-competition tests without any problems.
Athletes are mandated to report their whereabouts for unannounced testing, and three missed tests within a year trigger a violation. Katir contends that some reported location failures occurred despite his availability at the specified place, date, and time.
The Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) expressed its commitment to anti-doping standards and emphasised the importance of fair play and competition integrity. Following the AIU’s notification, Katir’s license was promptly suspended. The case underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain the purity of sports and emphasises the significance of upholding anti-doping measures.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
