Mula blossoms with Europe’s first almond bloom

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 6:00
Blossoming Beauty in Mula
Image: Shutterstock/ Guangli
MULA witnessed the earliest almond blossoms in Europe due to the recent warm spell in the Region of Murcia. This beautiful area in Murcia transformed into a delicate shade of pale pink and Mula plans to celebrate the first almond bloom with a series of events titled MulaFlor 2024.
MulaFlor 2024 will feature a two-month-long schedule of events including hiking trails, workshops, exhibitions, and guided tours. During this period tourists are expected to flock to the region to enjoy this natural spectacle and take the opportunity to capture the perfect Instagram-able moment!
Mula boasts the title of Spain’s almond cultivation hub with 74,274 hectares dedicated to almond orchards, Mayor Juan Jesús Moreno García proudly declared Mula as Spain’s leading almond cultivator, with the area hosting the largest almond fields in the country. Mula, Lorca, and Jumilla account for 63.5 per cent of the national organic almond production.
For more Costa Calida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.