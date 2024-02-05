Mula blossoms with Europe’s first almond bloom

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 6:00

Blossoming Beauty in Mula Image: Shutterstock/ Guangli

MULA witnessed the earliest almond blossoms in Europe due to the recent warm spell in the Region of Murcia. This beautiful area in Murcia transformed into a delicate shade of pale pink and Mula plans to celebrate the first almond bloom with a series of events titled MulaFlor 2024.

Two-Month Extravaganza: MulaFlor 2024 Highlights

MulaFlor 2024 will feature a two-month-long schedule of events including hiking trails, workshops, exhibitions, and guided tours. During this period tourists are expected to flock to the region to enjoy this natural spectacle and take the opportunity to capture the perfect Instagram-able moment!

Regional Dominance: Mula Shines in Spain’s Almond Production

Mula boasts the title of Spain’s almond cultivation hub with 74,274 hectares dedicated to almond orchards, Mayor Juan Jesús Moreno García proudly declared Mula as Spain’s leading almond cultivator, with the area hosting the largest almond fields in the country. Mula, Lorca, and Jumilla account for 63.5 per cent of the national organic almond production.

