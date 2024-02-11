Storm Karlotta dumps snow on Sierra Nevada

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Feb 2024 • 14:48
Storm brings snow
Photo: Flickr CC / Canon
The passage of storm Karlotta through the province of Granada is leaving, as expected, rain and snow.
The snowfall was intense, leaving more snow in the Sierra Nevada and a white blanket even in the Trevenque, so the snow has fallen at lower altitudes.
This leaves a completely wintry picture, somewhat better than the one seen at the beginning of this week, with a whiter Sierra and snow in lower areas, although it still does not reach the levels of other winters.
With Semana Blanca approaching there are 16 slopes open (10 skiable kilometres) as of Sunday February 11. The thickness of the snow ranges from 20 to 60 centimetres with powder snow quality.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
