Latest news in brief from across Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 18:31
Processionary caterpillars leaving the dog park
Credit: Vera Council
No sooner was the Azorg Dog Park in La Rambla Vera extended in size and had its furniture repaired than on February 10 it had to be temporarily closed due to the arrival of processionary caterpillars and they will be eradicated once strong winds die down.
On Saturday February 17 at 6pm, the cinema at the Sala Federico Garcia L de Albox in the municipal building will be screening an English language version of the new movie Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz with entry for those over 12 costing €6.
A fire which broke out in Cortetes (Sierra Cabrera) on the evening of February 7 was brought under control by members of the Levante Firefighters with the active contribution of Infoca, Guardia Civil, Turre Local Police and Civil Protection with backup from Los Gallardos, Cuevas and Mojacar.
The Antas Council held a one minute silent vigil outside the town hall at noon on Monday February 12 to show its support for the family and colleagues of the two Guardia Civil officers who were killed by alleged drug smugglers in Barbate on February 9.
In 2012, the desalination plant in Villaricos suffered from a flood and was put out of action and has never been repaired, laying unused and empty for 11 years. Now the Almería Water Board is demanding that it be recommissioned urgently.
Students at the University of Almeria had something of a surprise when a female boar and its young suddenly appeared on the campus grounds on the look-out for food and water and the animals were filmed actually approaching students outside one of the buildings.
Good news for supporters of the ONCE lottery who struck rich in El Ejido on February 10 after purchasing a decimo (1/10th) tickets.
For each draw, there is a specially designed ticket and the one which took place that Saturday celebrated the 38th Goya Awards for Spanish cinema.
10 players purchased their tickets from a single seller, identified as Jesús Sampedro and each won the sum of €20,000, so the total pay out in el Ejido was €200,000.
