Ferrari unveil new F1 car for 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Feb 2024 • 13:36

The new SF24 Photo: Facebook / Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari has become the latest team to launch their 2024 F1 car, with the covers being pulled off the SF-24 on Tuesday February 13.

After teasing fans with footage of their new challenger being fired up for the first time at Maranello recently, the car has now been revealed to the world ahead of the upcoming season.

The SF-24 is the 70th single-seater built by Ferrari to take part in the 75th Formula 1 championship. Above all, it is the first studied, designed and built entirely under the management of Frederic Vasseur, who inherited Mattia Binotto’s job a year ago.

A radically different car

It is a car that follows the 2023 Ferrari however, the team say it is a radically different car, with most of the secrets under the bodywork. The aim is to improve balance, reduce tyre wear, and above all increase the drivability, which had been one of the problems the drivers had been struggling with.

“Ferrari is my life, I love this team and I will do everything to make them win the World Championship. Seeing the new single-seater is always a unique feeling after all the work done during the year”, said Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz said: “Mine is not a normal situation to start the season, but the moment I put the helmet on I only feel the desire to go as fast as possible. Seeing the SF-24 is very special”. The Spanish driver is starting his farewell season as Lewis Hamilton will take his place from 2025.

The public had already gathered from early morning on the Fiorano bridge, waiting for the new red car to be christened on the track but the real test will be on March 2 in the first of the 24 Grand Prix of the 2024 Formula 1 championship.