A Corner of Tradition and Flavor: Playa Bella Restaurant in Estepona

By EWN • Published: 15 Feb 2024 • 13:46

In the bustling gastronomic scene of the coast, there are places that transcend time and become true culinary gems. A clear example is Playa Bella Restaurant, an establishment that has delighted local and international palates for over half a century.

Located in the same spot since its opening 52 years ago, Playa Bella Restaurant stands as a beacon of tradition and quality in the hospitality of the area. Its proposal focuses on an exquisite selection of international dishes, highlighting meats as a specialty, with options that include suckling pig, lamb, and much more.

What sets Playa Bella apart is not only its culinary offering but also the unique atmosphere it provides. Upon entering, diners are welcomed by a tranquil and inviting atmosphere, perfect for enjoying an intimate meal or celebrating special moments. The fireplace that adorns the place adds a touch of warmth, making each visit an unforgettable experience.

The longevity of Playa Bella Restaurant is not a result of chance. Its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is reflected in every detail. Additionally, to enhance the experience for its customers, the restaurant has an intuitive website and an automated reservation system. Whether to check the menu, review booking options, or learn more about the history of the place, Playa Bella’s website becomes an indispensable tool for its patrons.

The kitchen hours of Playa Bella Restaurant adapt to the rhythms of modern life, opening its doors from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. On Sundays, the culinary delight extends from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM, and then again from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM. It’s worth noting that Wednesdays and Thursdays are rest days, moments when the team dedicates itself to maintaining the quality that characterizes the place.

For those seeking a unique gastronomic experience, Playa Bella Restaurant stands as a reference. Its combination of tradition, quality, and impeccable service makes it a must-visit destination for lovers of fine dining. For reservations or more information, feel free to contact Playa Bella Restaurant at telephone number 952801645 or visit their website www.restauranteplayabella.com. Let yourself be carried away by the magic of international cuisine in an environment that transcends time.

