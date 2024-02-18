Fireball lights up Murcia skies

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 10:17

Image: Shutterstock/Triff

A dazzling fireball streaked across the night sky in the Region of Murcia on February 16, captivating residents and prompting numerous calls to emergency services. The spectacle, visible from various points across the community, occurred around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses in Bullas, the Alberca district in Murcia, and Cartagena reported sightings.

Is it a Bird, Is it a Plane..?

Believed to be a meteorite or bolide, the celestial phenomenon left observers in awe as it gracefully shot across the night skies. While eyewitnesses marveled at the fiery display on Twitter, the space rock’s descent remains unseen.

Previous Celestial Events

This occurrence echoes a similar event a year ago when residents reported a luminous meteorite to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 in Murcia. In that instance, a red and green bolide graced the skies over Murcia, Alicante, and even Sevilla.

Scientific Insight from the Observatory

Preceding these incidents, the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory’s cameras in Almería captured an asteroidal meteor’s trajectory. Originating from a rock impacting the atmosphere at 69,000 kilometres per hour, it passed through Córdoba, Albacete, and landed in Murcia, showcasing the captivating phenomena gracing Spain’s skies.

Gran bólido registrado esta pasada madrugada por la estación de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (red SWEMN) que opera David Avila @meteoayora desde Ayora (Valencia) https://t.co/1B1aJ2ijXt — Jose Maria Madiedo (@jmmadiedo) February 16, 2024

