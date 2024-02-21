Celebrating Balearic Islands Day

By John Ensor •
Updated: 21 Feb 2024 • 16:44
Catalan music festival launch
Credit: Caib.es
The Institut d’Estudis Balearics (IEB) is set to dazzle the Balearic Islands with a series of Catalan music concerts, marking the 2024 Balearic Islands Day celebrations.
This year, Balearic Islands Day falls on Friday, February 1, but from February 24 to April 20, the islands will resonate with the sound of local talent, all in the name of bringing the Catalan language closer to the youth through the all-embracing medium of music.
The festivities will officially begin with Matilde Escalas’s performance in Sineu, setting the stage for a diverse lineup of artists including Bluesmafia and Es Saligardos in Santanyi, and Mary Lambourne alongside Gori Matas in Menorca. Not to be missed, Maria Florit and Julia Colom will grace stages in Ibiza and Formentera, respectively.
This initiative, backed by the IEB’s collaboration with most island town councils, underscores a significant investment in cultural expression and language promotion, with grants aiding the incorporation of local Catalan-speaking artists. A staggering 84 per cent of local entities have signed up, demonstrating widespread support for the cause.
Llorenc Perello, the IEB director, passionately remarked on the importance of ‘promoting the use of the Catalan language among the youngest through music’. This effort not only highlights the rich musical heritage of the Balearic Islands but also ensures its future vibrancy and relevance.
As the concerts spread across Mallorca and its sister islands, they offer a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the Catalan language, wrapped in the universal language of music.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.