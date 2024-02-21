Gibraltar minister meets gambling sector

By Linda Hall • Updated: 21 Feb 2024 • 17:33

GIBRALTAR MEETING: Nigel Feetham with Entain Group’s Stella David Photo credit: HM Government of Gibraltar

Nigel Feetham, Gibraltar’s Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, recently met several senior leaders from the gambling sector.

They included Stella David and Per Widerstrom, respective chief executives of Entain Group and 888 Holdings.

The 888 company acquired the William Hill brand in July 2022 and is currently integrating both businesses in Gibraltar. Entain has also been through some structural changes.

“These companies have significant substance in Gibraltar and are major contributors to the local economy,” Feetham said.

The gambling sector accounts for around 28 per cent of Gibraltar’s gross domestic product (GDP), the minister pointed out.

“Our meetings provided an opportunity to discuss several issues,” Feetham continued. “These included regulation, taxation, business optimisation and the substance that gambling firms were required, and expected, to maintain in Gibraltar as part of the licensing proposition.”

The minister also expressed satisfaction with the companies’ commitment to Gibraltar as an important hub for multi-jurisdictional businesses.

He was very grateful for the time invested in these discussions and agreed to remain closely engaged with both companies, Feetham added.

He will be meeting other key gambling industry stakeholders and financial services businesses, with a view to making Government policy priorities clear, the minister said.