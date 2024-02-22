Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2016

By Eugenia • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 9:48

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jazz; 2 Zest; 3 Tuba; 4 Aged; 5 Data; 6 Asti; 7 Iris; 8 Sour; 9 Rich; 10 Hurl; 11 Lime; 12 East; 13 Tape; 14 Eyot; 15 Turf; 16 Flat. SPATULA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Bullfighting; 2 Shingles; 3 Pope John Paul II; 4 Monica Lewinsky; 5 Lung; 6 Jerome Kern; 7 28; 8 Dustin Hoffman; 9 Errol Flynn; 10 Queen Victoria.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Hard and fast; 9 Minimum; 10 Credo; 11 Loyal; 12 Untried; 13 Chaise; 15 Lay low; 18 Airways; 20 Rupee; 22 Gable; 23 Incense; 24 Straightway.
Down: 2 Annoy; 3 Dimples; 4 Nimbus; 5 Facet; 6 Special; 7 Small charge; 8 Roadsweeper; 14 Acrobat; 16 Apricot; 17 Asking; 19 Arena; 21 Panda.

QUICK

Across: 4 Apiece; 7 Asteroid; 8 Mellow; 10 Erase; 13 File; 14 Rely; 15 Alto; 16 Bee; 17 Nile; 19 Pier; 21 Competent; 23 Ludo; 24 Cost; 26 Pep; 27 Glen; 29 Epic; 32 Fees; 33 Prior; 34 Havana; 35 Ravenous; 36 Demean.
Down: 1 Paper; 2 Steal; 3 Brie; 4 Admit; 5 Idle; 6 Cooker; 9 Elopes; 11 Rep; 12 Synod; 13 Fleeces; 15 Alp; 16 Bet; 18 Imogen; 20 Inter; 21 Cup; 22 Ton; 23 Legate; 25 Rio; 28 Learn; 30 Pilot; 31 Crust; 32 Fame; 33 Peel.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Password, 7 Plugs, 8 Enfermera, 9 Uña, 10 Seed, 11 Garage, 13 Cesped, 14 People, 17 Letter, 18 Peas, 20 Bra, 22 Escorpión, 23 Adiós, 24 Category.
Down: 1 Press, 2 Softens, 3 Warm, 4 Ruedas, 5 Queue, 6 Esmalte, 7 Pañales, 12 Kettles, 13 Cambiar, 15 Prefijo, 16 Mezcla, 17 Lapiz, 19 Sunny, 21 Free.

NONAGRAM

aery, amen, earn, mane, mare, mean, menu, name, near, rare, ream, rear, rune, urea, yare, year, meany, merry, murre, namer, quean, quern, query, rearm, reran, rerun, rumen, yamen, yearn, manure, marque, QUARRYMEN.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2016

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2016

GOGEN

Gogen 2016

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2016

