Puzzle Solutions Edition 2016

WORD SPIRAL

1 Jazz; 2 Zest; 3 Tuba; 4 Aged; 5 Data; 6 Asti; 7 Iris; 8 Sour; 9 Rich; 10 Hurl; 11 Lime; 12 East; 13 Tape; 14 Eyot; 15 Turf; 16 Flat. SPATULA

1 Bullfighting; 2 Shingles; 3 Pope John Paul II; 4 Monica Lewinsky; 5 Lung; 6 Jerome Kern; 7 28; 8 Dustin Hoffman; 9 Errol Flynn; 10 Queen Victoria.

Across: 1 Hard and fast; 9 Minimum; 10 Credo; 11 Loyal; 12 Untried; 13 Chaise; 15 Lay low; 18 Airways; 20 Rupee; 22 Gable; 23 Incense; 24 Straightway.

Down: 2 Annoy; 3 Dimples; 4 Nimbus; 5 Facet; 6 Special; 7 Small charge; 8 Roadsweeper; 14 Acrobat; 16 Apricot; 17 Asking; 19 Arena; 21 Panda.

Across: 4 Apiece; 7 Asteroid; 8 Mellow; 10 Erase; 13 File; 14 Rely; 15 Alto; 16 Bee; 17 Nile; 19 Pier; 21 Competent; 23 Ludo; 24 Cost; 26 Pep; 27 Glen; 29 Epic; 32 Fees; 33 Prior; 34 Havana; 35 Ravenous; 36 Demean.

Down: 1 Paper; 2 Steal; 3 Brie; 4 Admit; 5 Idle; 6 Cooker; 9 Elopes; 11 Rep; 12 Synod; 13 Fleeces; 15 Alp; 16 Bet; 18 Imogen; 20 Inter; 21 Cup; 22 Ton; 23 Legate; 25 Rio; 28 Learn; 30 Pilot; 31 Crust; 32 Fame; 33 Peel.

Across: 1 Password, 7 Plugs, 8 Enfermera, 9 Uña, 10 Seed, 11 Garage, 13 Cesped, 14 People, 17 Letter, 18 Peas, 20 Bra, 22 Escorpión, 23 Adiós, 24 Category.

Down: 1 Press, 2 Softens, 3 Warm, 4 Ruedas, 5 Queue, 6 Esmalte, 7 Pañales, 12 Kettles, 13 Cambiar, 15 Prefijo, 16 Mezcla, 17 Lapiz, 19 Sunny, 21 Free.

aery, amen, earn, mane, mare, mean, menu, name, near, rare, ream, rear, rune, urea, yare, year, meany, merry, murre, namer, quean, quern, query, rearm, reran, rerun, rumen, yamen, yearn, manure, marque, QUARRYMEN.

EASY

HARD

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.