Riffraff Reunion: Let There Be Rock!

Riffraff Reunion live
Photo: Facebook / Riffraff Reunion
Did you miss out on tickets to see AC/DC in Seville this year? Don’t despair because at Louie Louie Live in Estepona on Saturday March 2 at 11.30pm, Riff Raff Reunion will take to the stage with their AC/DC tribute show with a selection of greatest hits and rarities.
Riff Raff Reunion returns to Estepona, one year after the spectacular first concert in Louie Louie. The best tribute to AC/DC, with their devastating live show; a great rock and roll party and explosion of energy on stage.
We are not talking about just another tribute band, but the longest running one, as they have been paying tribute to one of the world’s greatest bands for 32 years and are considered by many to be the best tribute band in Spain.
A band that takes care of every detail and that will take you back to the 70s, 80s and 90s of the most legendary heavy rock band in the world.
Tickets are €18 from the box office or the website: woutick.es
Let There Be Rock!
