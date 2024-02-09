The Empire Strikes in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 15:04

Photo: Facebook / The Empire Strikes

The highlight of February at Louie Louie in Estepona is Finnish band ‘The Empire Strikes’.

A rock band which combines the past, present and future of rock and roll, a brilliant band from Helsinki, Finland. They will be touring Spain and will stop in Estepona. Plus, on the night there is a Jack Daniel’s party with original gifts from the brand, free drinks and much more.

The Empire Strikes, the Helsinki-based rock band that has been dubbed Finland’s most Swedish-sounding band, has released a new album and is heading out on tour. The band started in 2012 and in 2015 their debut album ‘1983’ was released. It got great reviews and the band played shows in Central Europe, Spain, Italy, The Baltics and Finland.

The Empire Strikes will celebrate the release of their new album ‘Motell Scandinavia’ and will play Estepona on Friday February 16 at 11pm. Tickets are €18 at the box office. With admission you get a free drink or shot of Jack Daniel’s.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see them live.