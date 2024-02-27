New music festival planned by twin councils

By John Smith •
Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 13:06
The restored old Zurgena Railway Station
Credit: Zurgena Railway Museum
Speaking to the radio station Cadena SER Levante, representatives of the Arboleas and Zurgena Councils announced that they were in the early stages of planning a music festival.
They realize that this is potentially an expensive and somewhat complicated undertaking but believe that if the two towns act together then they would be able to create a small event in the first year.
As Arboleas celebrates its annual Fiesta on August 15 and Zurgena on August 31 its seems the obvious choice to host the festival at some time in between those two dates and they have chosen as a venue the old Zurgena Railway Station.
The idea is not to overreach themselves in the first year but to try to obtain some well-known names that are affordable and aim to sell tickets to no more than 4,000 people.
Working this way, their risk is reduced and by starting relatively modestly they will be able to learn a great deal which will then allow them to expand in the following years.
Both councils are anxious to offer something meaningful and exciting for younger residents who often have to travel to the capital or even Murcia if they want to see popular musicians and if this festival can be created then it will also see new work opportunities for residents.
The idea is that the festival would rotate and if in Zurgena this year then it would move to Arboleas next year.
This is an imaginative concept shared by these two councils, although it will have to grow considerably to match the 160,000 plus visitors to the long running Dreambeach electronic music Festival planned for the first week in August this year which will be held in Retamar – El Toyo.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
