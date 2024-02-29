Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2017

By Eugenia • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 10:54

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Waif; 2 Frog; 3 Grey; 4 Yank; 5 Knee; 6 Ewer; 7 Rink; 8 Knot; 9 Tutu; 10 Used; 11 Dais; 12 Shed; 13 Diet; 14 Trek; 15 Kerb; 16 Bonn. KENNEDY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Sing Sing; 2 Minaret; 3 Mecca; 4 Greece; 5 Julius Caesar; 6 Fifteen; 7 Pete Townshend; 8 Herman Melville; 9 Sir Peter Scott; 10 Ken Russell.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Sock; 3 Herdsman; 8 Rank; 9 Hostages; 11 Keeping watch; 13 Notice; 14 Stupor; 17 Strawberries; 20 Headgear; 21 Tale; 22 Paladins; 23 Lent.
Down: 1 Striking; 2 Contest; 4 Enough; 5 Detractors; 6 Magic; 7 Nose; 10 Discharged; 12 Crescent; 15 Private; 16 Obtain; 18 Trail; 19 Whip.

QUICK

Across: 5 Pike; 7 Peach melba; 8 Wool; 10 Smug; 12 Via; 13 Siesta; 16 Daunt; 18 Woo; 20 Tidy; 21 Away; 22 Lee; 24 Adore; 25 Wesley; 26 Ran; 27 Alms; 29 Ling; 33 IlI-behaved; 34 Neon. Down: 1 Leg; 2 Scum; 3 Smog; 4 Ole; 5 Paw; 6 Krona; 9 Ovate; 10 Saddle; 11 Few; 13 Stray; 14 Soar; 15 Towers; 17 Ayes; 19 Hyena; 23 Ely; 25 White; 27 Aged; 28 Meat; 30 Gin; 31 Fly; 32 Key.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Speech, 4 Drink, 8 Dates, 9 Lawyers, 10 Leaving, 11 Love, 12 See, 14 Tall, 15 Dedo, 18 Oil, 21 Help, 23 Infeliz, 25 Cambiar, 26 Coñac, 27 Ronda, 28 Rodear.
Down: 1 Saddle, 2 Entrada, 3 Castillo, 4 Down, 5 Ileso, 6 Kisses, 7 Plugs, 13 Edificio, 16 Delante, 17 Chocar, 19 Libro, 20 Azucar, 22 Limón, 24 Fila.

NONAGRAM

aged, ague, drag, dreg, drug, edge, egad, gale, gate, gaud, gaur, gear, geed, geld, gelt, glad, glee, glue, glut, grad, guar, luge, rage, trug, urge, aglet, agree, argue, auger, eager, eagle, eagre, edger, egret, gated, glade, glare, glued, grade, grate, great, greed, greet, gruel, guard, lager, large, ledge, leger, raged, regal, urged, agreed, argued, deluge, eaglet, geared, glared, grated, league, ledger, legate, regale, trudge, grueled, leagued, leaguer, regaled, regulate, REGULATED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Eugenia

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading