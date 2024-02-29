Puzzle Solutions Edition 2017

By Eugenia • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 10:54

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Waif; 2 Frog; 3 Grey; 4 Yank; 5 Knee; 6 Ewer; 7 Rink; 8 Knot; 9 Tutu; 10 Used; 11 Dais; 12 Shed; 13 Diet; 14 Trek; 15 Kerb; 16 Bonn. KENNEDY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Sing Sing; 2 Minaret; 3 Mecca; 4 Greece; 5 Julius Caesar; 6 Fifteen; 7 Pete Townshend; 8 Herman Melville; 9 Sir Peter Scott; 10 Ken Russell.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Sock; 3 Herdsman; 8 Rank; 9 Hostages; 11 Keeping watch; 13 Notice; 14 Stupor; 17 Strawberries; 20 Headgear; 21 Tale; 22 Paladins; 23 Lent.

Down: 1 Striking; 2 Contest; 4 Enough; 5 Detractors; 6 Magic; 7 Nose; 10 Discharged; 12 Crescent; 15 Private; 16 Obtain; 18 Trail; 19 Whip.

QUICK

Across: 5 Pike; 7 Peach melba; 8 Wool; 10 Smug; 12 Via; 13 Siesta; 16 Daunt; 18 Woo; 20 Tidy; 21 Away; 22 Lee; 24 Adore; 25 Wesley; 26 Ran; 27 Alms; 29 Ling; 33 IlI-behaved; 34 Neon. Down: 1 Leg; 2 Scum; 3 Smog; 4 Ole; 5 Paw; 6 Krona; 9 Ovate; 10 Saddle; 11 Few; 13 Stray; 14 Soar; 15 Towers; 17 Ayes; 19 Hyena; 23 Ely; 25 White; 27 Aged; 28 Meat; 30 Gin; 31 Fly; 32 Key.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Speech, 4 Drink, 8 Dates, 9 Lawyers, 10 Leaving, 11 Love, 12 See, 14 Tall, 15 Dedo, 18 Oil, 21 Help, 23 Infeliz, 25 Cambiar, 26 Coñac, 27 Ronda, 28 Rodear.

Down: 1 Saddle, 2 Entrada, 3 Castillo, 4 Down, 5 Ileso, 6 Kisses, 7 Plugs, 13 Edificio, 16 Delante, 17 Chocar, 19 Libro, 20 Azucar, 22 Limón, 24 Fila.

NONAGRAM

aged, ague, drag, dreg, drug, edge, egad, gale, gate, gaud, gaur, gear, geed, geld, gelt, glad, glee, glue, glut, grad, guar, luge, rage, trug, urge, aglet, agree, argue, auger, eager, eagle, eagre, edger, egret, gated, glade, glare, glued, grade, grate, great, greed, greet, gruel, guard, lager, large, ledge, leger, raged, regal, urged, agreed, argued, deluge, eaglet, geared, glared, grated, league, ledger, legate, regale, trudge, grueled, leagued, leaguer, regaled, regulate, REGULATED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE