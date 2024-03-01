Garcia’s Ryder Cup dilemma: A costly return

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 19:24

Sergio Garcia. Credit: thesergiogarcia/Instagram.com

For Sergio Garcia, the road back to the Ryder Cup tournament is paved with financial hurdles.

In June 2022, Sergio Garcia made the controversial decision to join the emerging LIV Golf league. This move has now led to a substantial financial penalty exceeding £800k (approximately €934,282) if he wishes to re-enter the DP World Tour and vie for a spot in the Ryder Cup again.

LIV golf fallout

The DP World Tour’s victory in a significant legal battle has empowered it to levy fines and impose bans on players participating in LIV events.

Garcia, in an attempt to sidestep further sanctions, opted out of the DP World Tour. This decision effectively forfeited his opportunity to compete in the Ryder Cup, a tournament where he holds the record for most points scored.

During an appearance on the Rick Shiels Golf Show, Garcia expressed his intent to rejoin the European Tour. ‘I am going to be a member again of the European Tour,’ he stated.

Despite the challenges posed by the DP World Tour, Garcia’s ambition is clear: he aims to secure a position in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The path to reconciliation

The Telegraph reports that Garcia must first clear his outstanding fines to stand any chance of joining Luke Donald’s European team at Bethpage Black in 2025.

Notably, he is the last LIV Golf participant who hasn’t settled the initial £100,000 fine. A source disclosed that Garcia would only consider paying the fines if his Ryder Cup participation in 2025 was guaranteed. This stance has sparked debate, especially since he resigned rather than pay the initial penalty.

There’s speculation that ongoing negotiations with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF, might offer Garcia a reprieve through an amnesty and a clear return path.

Yet, there’s a prevailing sentiment among the tour’s members that fines must be settled before any discussion of Ryder Cup inclusion.

As negotiations continue, the golfing community watches closely, pondering the true cost of returning to its most prestigious team event.