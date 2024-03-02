By EWN • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 10:05

Anita and Tomas McMillan

Look your best thanks to House Hairdressing Calahonda

FOR millennia the art of hairdressing has been at the forefront of ensuring that everyone, male or female looks and feels at their very best.

For 10 years now, Anita and Tomas McMillan have practised their craft at House Hairdressing Calahonda following years of success including numerous awards in the UK.

They have built an exceptional team of experienced stylists who are expert in cutting, colouring, extensions, styling and beauty treatments.

From a child’s first haircut (which they know can be traumatic) to simple cuts, blow dries or a spectacular style for special events such as weddings, House Hairdressing offers a complete professional service.

One tends to think of styling for ladies, but Tomas is an expert in men’s grooming and is assisted by two trained stylists so in fact the entire family can benefit from the expertise on offer.

It’s not just about the quality of the style or the cut, but as a client can spend quite some time being worked on, it is equally important that they should enjoy the experience in comfortable surroundings with friendly and knowledgeable stylists.

The majority of their clients are not only residents, but return time and time again because of the quality of the service they receive and the simple fact is that hair just keeps on growing and if you want to look your best, then only the best should be trusted to look after it!

It’s that expertise that means Anita explains to clients that blow dries don’t last in the heat and humidity of the Costa del Sol when compared to colder climates so the salon uses vegan products which are sulphate, paraben and silicone free so are much kinder to the hair.

Nowadays, hair extensions are a huge business and House Hairdressing can offer consultation with their extension specialist who will explain about wefts, I-tips (no heat), K-tips (using heat) and tapes but in addition, thinking of clients pockets, they also offer an extension rental service.

As well as offering a range of traditional and innovative hairdressing options, Anita has recently qualified in the art of mesh integration which is a unique way of dealing with problems encountered by Alopecia sufferers as well as those with trichotillomania.

There is a wealth of expertise at House Hairdressing and because different stylists have been crafting their trade for different periods of time, there are many price options so whatever your budget, there is bound to be an affordable option.

The salon is open Tuesday to Saturday and although walk ins are possible, it is always best to make an appointment in order to ensure that you are attended to by the stylist of your choice and those working there offer a choice of Spanish, English and Hungarian.

With Mother’s Day falling on March 10 in the Channel Islands, Ireland and the UK why not spoil yourself (or your partner) with a special makeover or buy a House Hairdressers voucher to use later in the year.

A tip from Anita is that 2024 will see a return to fringes and dark colours especially mahogany will be very much on trend so, visit the salon to benefit from her years of experience.

The House Hairdressing, Local 8, CC Los Olivos, Calle Los Adarves, Calahonda, 29649, Mijas, Malaga

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.00am to 6pm

Contact details 951 666 774 / 604 477 910

The House Hairdressing Facebook, Instagram @the_house_hairdressing

