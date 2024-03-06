Urgent search for missing Spaniard in Yorkshire

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 20:50

Missing: Seth Martin. Credit: northyorkshire.police.uk

British police are urgently searching for a Spanish man who has recently gone missing in East Yorkshire.

On February 24, Seth Martin, a 31-year-old Spaniard from Tenerife, disappeared near the River Ouse in Rawcliffe, near the border between North and East Yorkshire, sparking an extensive search operation.

Disappearance details

Yorkshire Police, alongside concerned family members and local communities, have intensified their efforts to locate Seth.

Martin, who has resided in the UK for a decade, was last seen wearing blue pyjama pants and a striped t-shirt.

Distinctively tall at 1.92 meters (6’3″), Martin is recognizable by his prominent moustache and a tattoo on his chest.

Witnesses reported seeing someone near the River Ouse area on the afternoon of his disappearance, near his Rawcliffe home.

The search for Martin has galvanised social and institutional support. Jose Manuel Bermudez, the Mayor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, reached out to the Spanish ambassador in the UK, Jose Pascual Marco Jimenez, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

‘Through these letters, I want to convey my concern and that of the people of Santa Cruz de Tenerife regarding the disappearance of Seth Jimenez Martin,’ Bermudez wrote, emphasising the collective effort to find Martin and the importance of acting swiftly.

‘We also put ourselves at your disposal for anything that may be required of this City Council and of me, personally, to help find Seth as soon as possible,’ he concluded

International efforts and family appeals

Martin’s family has lamented the initial lack of support from Spanish authorities but has since received assistance from the Government of the Canary Islands and the consulate in Manchester.

The family, native to Valleseco in Tenerife, is planning to travel to the UK to join the search. Their outreach has extended to high-level officials, including letters to the presidents of Spain and the Canary Islands, and even to the King, reflecting their desperation and determination to find Seth.

With every passing day, the urgency to locate Seth Martin grows. The community, local authorities, and international representatives are united in their efforts to uncover his whereabouts, holding onto hope for his safe return.