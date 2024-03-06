By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 10:35
'Work from Ollolai' invites remote professionals to experience Sardinian living for €1. Image: StefaniaArca / Shutterstock.
“Work from Ollolai” is an exciting initiative from the tiny town of Sardinia, Italy.
Ollolai, hidden in the beautiful Mediterranean landscape, is home to fewer than 1,300 people and is known for its innovative approach.
Unlike the famous 1 Euro Houses programme, “Work from Ollolai” invites remote workers to stay in 1 or 2-bedroom apartments in local homes for just €1.
Originally planned for a month, the programme can now be extended by agreement.
But it’s not just about affordable housing. The town council wants to create a lively exchange between remote workers and locals.
Professionals and entrepreneurs with multiple years of experience, in professional services such as in the field of technology, media, finance, real estate, architecture, etc, are strongly encouraged to apply.
Professional artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and academics in general are also encouraged to apply.
The goal of this programme is to bring high professionals to live and experience the way of life of Sardinia, in exchange for a knowledge share in the form of contributions from the guests offering lectures, presentations, or projects.
For more information or to apply, head to the website: workfromollolai.com
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
