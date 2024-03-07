Men´s Health Matters I

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 07 Mar 2024 • 17:05
Alex McEnery
Credit: Alex McEnery
Ten men living in Costa Blanca, make this month the time to prioritize their health, knocking out masculine stigmas and upgrading their lifestyle.
A motivational coach, Andy Delderfield, lives in Alcalali and has dedicated his life to inspiring people.
Andy was diagnosed with prostate cancer but conquered the disease and ran an Ultra Marathon just a few weeks later.
To encourage other men to value their health and well-being, Cancer Care Javea is collaborating with the 10XMEN and Andy to raise funds by helping the ten men complete personal challenges.
The donations will allow the organisation to continue offering the nursing services that have become essential to so many in the local community.
Alex McEnery
Alex is a 37-year old, hard-working single father, who is suffering from what he calls “dad-bod”. This month Alex is going to undertake the challenge of hiking the Hell´s Ravine, in costumes, sponsored by Careline Theatre Alcalali.
Mike Tullet
A multi-European Freemason, Mike is also a real estate business owner.
He loves wine and beer, but this month, Mike is committed to losing six kilograms and adopting healthy habits.
Roddy
Roddy, aged 58, is a business owner and advertising guru. He is not fond of healthy food and had recently been warned by doctors about his health.
Roddy is ready for a change: “I commit to tackling my nutrition and I aim to lose a whooping ten kilos in one month.”
Get the next Euro Weekly News to meet the rest of the participants.
To donate, visit the Cancer Care Javea website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.