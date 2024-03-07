Men´s Health Matters I

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 07 Mar 2024 • 17:05

Alex McEnery Credit: Alex McEnery

Ten men living in Costa Blanca, make this month the time to prioritize their health, knocking out masculine stigmas and upgrading their lifestyle.

A motivational coach, Andy Delderfield, lives in Alcalali and has dedicated his life to inspiring people.

Andy was diagnosed with prostate cancer but conquered the disease and ran an Ultra Marathon just a few weeks later.

To encourage other men to value their health and well-being, Cancer Care Javea is collaborating with the 10XMEN and Andy to raise funds by helping the ten men complete personal challenges.

The donations will allow the organisation to continue offering the nursing services that have become essential to so many in the local community.

Alex McEnery

Alex is a 37-year old, hard-working single father, who is suffering from what he calls “dad-bod”. This month Alex is going to undertake the challenge of hiking the Hell´s Ravine, in costumes, sponsored by Careline Theatre Alcalali.

Mike Tullet

A multi-European Freemason, Mike is also a real estate business owner.

He loves wine and beer, but this month, Mike is committed to losing six kilograms and adopting healthy habits.

Roddy

Roddy, aged 58, is a business owner and advertising guru. He is not fond of healthy food and had recently been warned by doctors about his health.

Roddy is ready for a change: “I commit to tackling my nutrition and I aim to lose a whooping ten kilos in one month.”

Get the next Euro Weekly News to meet the rest of the participants.

To donate, visit the Cancer Care Javea website.