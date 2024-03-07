Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2018

By Eugenia • Published: 07 Mar 2024



WORD SPIRAL

1 Near; 2 Rush; 3 Holy; 4 Yell; 5 Lava; 6 Arab; 7 Bung; 8 Gulf; 9 Fore; 10 Eden; 11 Norm; 12 Muck; 13 Keel; 14 Lard; 15 Dash; 16 Harm. GERMANY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Sir David Attenborough; 2 Dame Nellie Melba; 3 Fifty; 4 Teletubbies; 5 Kent; 6 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; 7 River Trent; 8 Treasure trove; 9 Fishguard; 10 Joule.

CRYPTIC

Across: 3 Starboard; 8 Wave; 9 Knowledge; 10 Sortie; 11 Adder; 14 Raise; 15 Dene; 16 Stilt; 18 Cell; 20 April; 21 Sedan; 24 Flaunt; 25 Tearfully; 26 Isle; 27 Plasterer.
Down: 1 Awestruck; 2 Overfills; 4 Tone; 5 Rowed; 6 Obeyed; 7 Rage; 9 Kites; 11 Alien; 12 Retrousse; 13 Realities; 17 Tally; 19 Learns; 22 Abuse; 23 Deal; 24 Flee.

QUICK

Across: 3 Cubes; 9 Orphan; 10 Karate; 11 Breed; 12 Arid; 15 Sniper; 17 Lateral; 19 Hay; 20 Lapse; 22 Tired; 24 Studs; 25 Raven; 27 Oar; 29 Revenue; 32 Flings; 34 Rome; 35 Leers; 37 Anklet; 38 Bonsai; 39 Stays.
Down: 1 Local; 2 Split; 3 Cab; 4 Unreal; 5 Ekes; 6 Sadness; 7 Ralph; 8 Decry; 13 Radical; 14 Defer; 16 Eardrum; 18 Lager; 21 Ether; 23 Dangles; 26 Nearby; 27 Offal; 28 Risky; 30 Noise; 31 Eerie; 33 Sett; 36 SOS.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Botas, 4 Esquiar, 8 Sawdust, 9 Italy, 10 Desorden, 11 Pais, 13 Softer, 15 Coward, 18 Same, 19 Padrones, 22 Podio, 23 Renovar, 24 Sirloin, 25 Sorry.
Down: 1 Besides, 2 Towns, 3 Squirrel, 4 En tren, 5 Quit, 6 Ir a casa, 7 Rayos, 12 Sobrinos, 14 Fumador, 16 Destroy, 17 Marron, 18 Sapos, 20 Nevar, 21 Pozo.

NONAGRAM

mare, mart, mate, matt, meat, meet, mere, mete, perm, pram, ramp, ream, tame, tamp, team, teem, temp, term, tram, ameer, emeer, mater, matte, meter, metre, remap, tamer, tempt, tramp, ampere, matter, meeter, tamper, teemer, temper, tempera, tempter, attemper, permeate, TEMPERATE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

