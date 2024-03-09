Spanish tap water truths unveiled

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Mar 2024 • 10:56

How safe is tap water? Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

Is drinking tap water detrimental to our health? This concern frequently arises, given the varying water quality across different regions.

Recently, Dario Bressanini, a chemist and science communicator, tackled the misconceptions surrounding tap water during a presentation.

There is a common perception that bottled water is safer and healthier than tap water, particularly in regard to its lime content, blamed for kidney stone formation.

However, Bressanini emphasised the nutritional benefits of limestone-rich water, highlighting its essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Health myths debunked

Bressanini’s insights, supported by the Higher Institute of Health, refute the idea that tap water contributes to kidney stone formation.

He went on to explain that the concentration of calcium in domestic drinking water does not contribute to the formation of kidney stones, dismissing the common fear that tap water might be harmful.

This clarification challenges the widespread preference for bottled water in Italy, underscoring the general safety and suitability of tap water for consumption.

Spain’s top tap water cities

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has also weighed in, advocating for tap water over bottled water based on cost and quality.

Despite this, many opt for bottled water due to taste preferences or the hardness of their local tap water. The OCU’s ranking reveals cities like Burgos, Vigo, San Sebastian, and Las Palmas leading in tap water quality, with Madrid, Granada and Leon also scoring high.

Conversely, cities such as Zaragoza Ciudad Real, Palma de Mallorca, Huelva, Logroño and Barcelona face challenges with water hardness and taste, prompting recommendations to drink natural mineral water with low mineralization in these areas.

The price of water

Navigating water bills proves challenging due to complex pricing structures across Spain’s various regions.

The OCU highlights the difficulty in establishing a fair water price, balancing the need to cover service costs while ensuring accessibility for all income levels and discouraging wastage.

With rates differing vastly between cities, annual water costs can range from €164 to over €400, depending on one’s locality.